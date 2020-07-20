Missile site up for auction in Walsh County, ND

NEAR FAIRDALE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unusual building site is going up for sale in rural North Dakota.

A roughly 50 acre former missile site is going up for auction in August.

The listing says, “Unique opportunity to own a bit of Cold War history! Located in Fairdale ND, this Walsh County Sprint Missile site offers a nostalgic Cold War experience. Site needs some repair, but could provide that extra privacy, security and protection when needed. The site is surrounded by dual fences and sits on 3 parcels totaling 49.48 acres.”

The site also features a command bunker and 14 sprint launch tubes.

Pifer’s Auctioneers is selling the compound on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. An initial sale price is not listed.

A link to the auction listing is provided below.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.