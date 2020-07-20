Advertisement

Missile site up for auction in Walsh County, ND

This Cold War Missile Site could be yours! It's going up for auction in August.
This Cold War Missile Site could be yours! It's going up for auction in August.
NEAR FAIRDALE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unusual building site is going up for sale in rural North Dakota.

A roughly 50 acre former missile site is going up for auction in August.

The listing says, “Unique opportunity to own a bit of Cold War history! Located in Fairdale ND, this Walsh County Sprint Missile site offers a nostalgic Cold War experience. Site needs some repair, but could provide that extra privacy, security and protection when needed. The site is surrounded by dual fences and sits on 3 parcels totaling 49.48 acres.”

The site also features a command bunker and 14 sprint launch tubes.

Pifer’s Auctioneers is selling the compound on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. An initial sale price is not listed.

A link to the auction listing is provided below.

Missile Site Listing

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

