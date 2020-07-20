Minnesota sees first infant COVID-19 death, CDC investigating

KARE11 News - State health officials say a 9-month-old who has died from COVID-19 in Minnesota may be one of the youngest victims of the virus in the country.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that the death appears to be an isolated incident "related to this infant's very specific situation."

"A death involving such a young person is tragic and certainly very unusual," Malcolm said.

Because there is so little data nationwide on COVID-19 deaths in infants, MDH is sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for additional analysis. MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said that's because they want any information that's available to be "added to the broader understanding of infant deaths across the country."

“An infant death is devastating and thankfully there have not been a lot of infant deaths in the country, but we want to make sure that we’re understanding as much as we can about this infant’s, the physiological changes that happened with this infant,” she said.

The infant died at home and was not hospitalized, according to Ehresmann. The child was in Clay County, but MDH would not provide further details to protect the privacy of the family.

Ehresmann said the child did not have an underlying health condition, and that the medical examiner found two causes of death: upper and lower respiratory tract infection, and a nasal culture that tested positive for COVID-19. The child showed "some of the expected respiratory symptoms" and inflammation in the upper airways, she said.

The infant’s death is the first COVID-related death of anyone under 20 years old in Minnesota.

Ehresmann said generally, transmission among children appears to be driven by adults who carry the virus and pass it onto kids, rather than children who are spreading it.

She emphasized that while they are seeing fewer cases in children in general, and fewer severe cases in children, there is much health officials still don't know.

“We don’t really know the underlying sort of long-term impact of a COVID infection on an individual,” Ehresmann said. “And so we’re wanting to learn more about that, so even as I talk about the fact that kids tend to have a milder illness, fewer hospitalizations, all of those things, we want to acknowledge that we’re continuing to learn about this illness.”

Commissioner Malcolm also clarified that while Monday’s reported count of 922 new COVID-19 cases would have been a record high for Minnesota, it followed a transition over to a different data management system. She said that means not all those cases have been vetted, and hat there could be some “abnormalities” in the data over the next couple of days.

