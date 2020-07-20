Advertisement

Mahnomen declares level two emergency

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a water main break on McKinley Avenue, closing the road to “through traffic” from 5th Street to 2nd Street.

The city is asking residents to conserve water because they cannot turn off the water because it services the hospital.

Until the water is fixed, the city is implementing a level 2 emergency which means mandatory restrictions are being enforced on certain activities.

Outdoor irrigation, filling of swimming pools, watering of gardens, and the washing of automobiles, trucks, and trailers are prohibited.

The city appreciates everyone’s patience as they work to repair the main.

There is no estimated time when the main will be fixed.

