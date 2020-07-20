Advertisement

Hornbacher’s requiring masks beginning July 27

Grocery store announces face mask requirement.
Grocery store announces face mask requirement.(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s has announced they will join the growing list of businesses in requiring face masks for customers.

Beginning Monday, July 27, customers will be required to wear masks in supermarkets and liquor stores.

The store is still offering home delivery and curbside pick-up to shoppers as well.

Read more about their Wear a Mask campaign here.

