Hornbacher’s requiring masks beginning July 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s has announced they will join the growing list of businesses in requiring face masks for customers.

Beginning Monday, July 27, customers will be required to wear masks in supermarkets and liquor stores.

The store is still offering home delivery and curbside pick-up to shoppers as well.

Read more about their Wear a Mask campaign here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.