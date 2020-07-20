Advertisement

Gas leak in Fargo causes streets to be blocked off

Road blocked off in Fargo
Road blocked off in Fargo(Valley News Live)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews currently have a portion of 33rd Ave. S. in Fargo blocked off due to a gas leak.

An excavator was digging on the project behind Blue Water Creek off of 33rd Avenue.

It hit a gas pipeline.

The Fargo Fire Department arrived on scene to block off the area to make sure the area was clear if there happened to be a spark or explosion.

Xcel Energy arrived on scene shortly after and remotely shut off the gas line.

Crews are working on repairs.

Right now there is no word as to when repairs will be finished.

You are asked to stay out of that area until it is safe to return.

