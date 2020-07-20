Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to a north Fargo mobile home after reports of a large fire.

Firefighters went to the blaze around 8:25 Monday morning to the 600 block of San Juan Dr. S.

Smoke could be seen from miles away, but crews quickly took down the flames.

A car port is now destroyed from the fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze. Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more about the situation.

