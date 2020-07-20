Advertisement

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Fargo

A car port fire caused significant damage in a mobile home park in North Fargo.
A car port fire caused significant damage in a mobile home park in North Fargo.(Cali Hubbard, VNL)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to a north Fargo mobile home after reports of a large fire.

Firefighters went to the blaze around 8:25 Monday morning to the 600 block of San Juan Dr. S.

Smoke could be seen from miles away, but crews quickly took down the flames.

A car port is now destroyed from the fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze. Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Summer Style Is Heating Up! Part 2 - July 17

Updated: 25 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Missile site up for auction in Walsh County, ND

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A roughly 50 acre former missile site is going up for auction in August.

Valley Today

‘It’s not worth it’: Young women on how TikTok has warped their body image

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Seven women in their teens and 20s say the content they viewed on TikTok had pushed them to fixate body image.

Back To School

Valley parents and teachers anxiously wait for fall semester’s plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents say they're in panic mode as school plans for the fall semester won't be finalized until the end of the month.

Latest News

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 4 - July 20

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

South Dakota looks at extending pheasant season

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Dakota wildlife officials are looking at extending the pheasant hunting season. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has proposed some changes to the length of the hunting season.

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 3 - July 20

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 2 - July 20

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 1 - July 20

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

5 rescued after boat capsizes on northern Minnesota lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities say all five people aboard a 14-foot boat are safe after their craft capsized in gusty winds on a lake in northern Minnesota.