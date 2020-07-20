Advertisement

Fargo businesses following suit of major retailers, requiring face masks

If you’re going to shop at these stores, you’ll have to play by the rules and wear the mask.
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As coronavirus cases climb, many businesses are taking it upon themselves to keep you safe.

The nation’s largest retailers are now requiring what some cities and states won’t-- the use of a face mask. Now some Fargo businesses are following suit.

Individual stores can make their own decisions, but the National Retail Federation is encouraging face coverings.

Some places in town have required them since the start of May. That list continues to grow.

Downtown businesses requiring masks:

Proper

Beyond Running

Zandbroz

O'Day Cache

Carmine & Hayworth Vintage

Stabo

Unglued

Others

Polished

Several shoppers in downtown Fargo say they think this is a good idea.

"Yeah, I would wear a mask. People be sneezin' on people and they don't wash their hands," Boomareng says. "I really like the mask thing. It's coronavirus."

Businesses are preparing for the backlash against their new policies. Things have escalated in other parts of the nation, even in the Valley.

Bottom line--if you’re going to shop at these stores--you’ll have to play by the rules and wear the mask.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

