Dilworth Police Department reminding you to lock car doors

Police reminding public to lock car doors after responding to numerous break-ins.
Police reminding public to lock car doors after responding to numerous break-ins.(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department is reminding you to lock your car doors after they responded to numerous break-ins Monday morning.

Chief Ty Sharpe says seven vehicles were burglarized between 3 and 7 am. None of them appeared to have been damaged, but they all appeared to have been left unlocked.

Sharpe says all but one vehicle had nothing taken. If you hear or see anything suspicious, please call 218-287-2666.

