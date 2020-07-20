Advertisement

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.
The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.(Source: Gray News)
By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A new U.S. study shows Black children die more often after common surgeries than whites.

The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

The researchers examined national data on nearly 173,000 operations from 2012 through 2017.

Appendix removal and orthopedic operations were among the most common surgeries. And while there were few deaths, the disparities were striking.

The results show 23 black youngsters died within 30 days of surgery compared with 13 whites.

Some pre-existing health issues were more common in Black youngsters, but the authors say they don’t fully explain the results.

“Although these findings are unsurprising, they are still nonetheless terrifying and unacceptable,” said pediatrician Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics minority health, equity and inclusion committee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Library Stabilization Fund Act calls for $2 billion in emergency recovery funding for America's libraries through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

North Dakota Today

NDT - Summer Style Is Heating Up! Part 2 - July 17

Updated: 25 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Latest News

News

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Fargo

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A car port is now destroyed from the fire.

Valley Today

Missile site up for auction in Walsh County, ND

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A roughly 50 acre former missile site is going up for auction in August.

Valley Today

‘It’s not worth it’: Young women on how TikTok has warped their body image

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Seven women in their teens and 20s say the content they viewed on TikTok had pushed them to fixate body image.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

National Politics

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.