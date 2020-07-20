Advertisement

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (Gray News) - Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

In a national address, Minnis said the country will only allow international flights from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Bahamasair will no longer allow for outgoing flights to the U.S. Both of these restrictions will take place Wednesday. Visitors who are scheduled to leave after Wednesday will be permitted to leave the country.

The country will continue to allow private flights and charters as well as pleasure crafts and yachts.

The Bahamas has reported 153 COVID-19 cases, and 49 of those cases were reported after the borders reopened July 1. The country has a population of fewer than 400,000 people.

“I must tell you if cases continue to spike and increase, my government is prepared to implement more restrictive measures,” Minnis said. “This is not our wish, but if it has to be done it will be done.”

The Bahamas have also implemented stricter social distancing measures, and people who don’t wear a mask in public could face fines.

