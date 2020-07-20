Advertisement

922 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

COVID-19 testing
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 922 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 4,820.

Four new deaths are reported, bringing the death toll to 1,545. Of those deaths, 1,187 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

247 people are in the hospital with the virus and 115 of them are in the ICU.

40,742 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

More info on COVID-19 in Minnesota here

