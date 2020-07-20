5 rescued after boat capsizes on northern Minnesota lake
Group swam to nearby island
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELY, Minn. (AP) -
Authorities say all five people aboard a 14-foot boat are safe after their craft capsized in gusty winds on a lake in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad along with Morse Fire were called Sunday afternoon to a water emergency on White Iron Lake south of Ely.
Authorities say all five people aboard the boat were wearing life jackets and were able to swim to a nearby island, where they were rescued and brought to shore.
No one was hurt.