13 NDSU student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirteen student-athletes at North Dakota State University have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.

There have been 247 tests reportedly administered to these student-athletes in the past two to three weeks.

“In addition to daily wellness checks to monitor symptoms of student-athletes, the athletic department recently arranged testing for student-athletes in football, volleyball, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling who are on campus this summer,” NDSU Assistant Athletic Director Ryan Perreault said in regards to the positive tests.

Perrault said one of the 13 student-athletes has already recovered.

The others are doing well, however, they’re no longer participating in voluntary workouts and team activities as they recover.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.