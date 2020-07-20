Advertisement

13 NDSU student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

The university says one of them has fully recovered
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Bison Athletics(gobison.com)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirteen student-athletes at North Dakota State University have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.

There have been 247 tests reportedly administered to these student-athletes in the past two to three weeks.

“In addition to daily wellness checks to monitor symptoms of student-athletes, the athletic department recently arranged testing for student-athletes in football, volleyball, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling who are on campus this summer,” NDSU Assistant Athletic Director Ryan Perreault said in regards to the positive tests.

Perrault said one of the 13 student-athletes has already recovered.

The others are doing well, however, they’re no longer participating in voluntary workouts and team activities as they recover.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Preview of ND Education Summit With Burgum, Khan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Governor Burgum and Sal Khan are just a few of the guests at the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education.

News

One injured in Clay County rollover accident on I94

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Audi A3 was driving eastbound on Interstate 94 Sunday morning when it drove into the median, crossed over the embankment, and rolled.

News

Moorhead man spied, took photos of young girl, paid to have sex with another, court documents say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
46-year-old James Vanraden faces three felony charges of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, luring minors by computer and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

North Dakota Today

NDT - Summer Style Is Heating Up! Part 2 - July 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Latest News

News

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Fargo

Updated: 3 hours ago
A car port is now destroyed from the fire.

Valley Today

Missile site up for auction in Walsh County, ND

Updated: 3 hours ago
A roughly 50 acre former missile site is going up for auction in August.

Valley Today

‘It’s not worth it’: Young women on how TikTok has warped their body image

Updated: 3 hours ago
Seven women in their teens and 20s say the content they viewed on TikTok had pushed them to fixate body image.

Back To School

Valley parents and teachers anxiously wait for fall semester’s plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parents say they're in panic mode as school plans for the fall semester won't be finalized until the end of the month.

Back To School

News - Parents Anxiously Waiting For Schools Fall Semester Plans: Part 4 - July 20

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

South Dakota looks at extending pheasant season

Updated: 4 hours ago
South Dakota wildlife officials are looking at extending the pheasant hunting season. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has proposed some changes to the length of the hunting season.