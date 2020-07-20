107 new cases of covid-19, 1 additional death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as one new death linked to the illness.

The latest victim is a woman in her 70s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

In total there have now been 93 deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There are now 814 active cases of the illness in the state, 47 patients are being hospitalized and 4,219 are listed as recovered.

