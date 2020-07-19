Advertisement

One arrested for DUI after crash in Grand Forks

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was arrested for DUI after crashing their vehicle in Grand Forks Sunday.

On July 19, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury accident near the South-bound on-ramp to Columbia Road from Demers Ave.

56-year-old Jacqueline Tjossem who was going Southbound on the on-ramp to Columbia Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the West side of Columbia Road.

Tjossem was transported to Altru for a lower leg injury.

Tjossem was arrested for DUI, open container, and failure to have vehicle under control. Tjossem was the only occupant of the vehicle.

