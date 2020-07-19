NDDoH: 113 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 113 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
They also say two people died Sunday with COVID-19. One was a man in his 30s from Benson County. The other was a man in his 80s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 16
- Cass County – 26
- Cavalier County – 1
- Emmons County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 25
- McIntosh County - 1
- McKenzie County – 1
- McLean County - 1
- Morton County – 12
- Mountrail County - 1
- Pembina County – 2
- Richland County – 2
- Sioux County – 1
- Steele County – 1
- Towner County – 1
- Traill County - 1
- Walsh County – 7
- Ward County – 3
- Williams County - 9
BY THE NUMBERS
257,223 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,533 total tests from yesterday)
133,854 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,339 unique individuals from yesterday)
128,835 – Total Negative (+2,227 unique individuals from yesterday)
5,019 – Total Positive (+113 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that an individual from Stark County was from out of state.
2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
302 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individual from yesterday)
45 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
4,131 – Total Recovered (+102 individuals from yesterday)
92 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)
