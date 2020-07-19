NDDoH: 113 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 113 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.

They also say two people died Sunday with COVID-19. One was a man in his 30s from Benson County. The other was a man in his 80s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 16

Cass County – 26

Cavalier County – 1

Emmons County - 1

Grand Forks County – 25

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County – 1

McLean County - 1

Morton County – 12

Mountrail County - 1

Pembina County – 2

Richland County – 2

Sioux County – 1

Steele County – 1

Towner County – 1

Traill County - 1

Walsh County – 7

Ward County – 3

Williams County - 9

BY THE NUMBERS

257,223 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,533 total tests from yesterday)

133,854 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,339 unique individuals from yesterday)

128,835 – Total Negative (+2,227 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,019 – Total Positive (+113 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that an individual from Stark County was from out of state.

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

302 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individual from yesterday)

45 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

4,131 – Total Recovered (+102 individuals from yesterday)

92 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.