NDDoH: 113 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 113 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.
(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

They also say two people died Sunday with COVID-19. One was a man in his 30s from Benson County. The other was a man in his 80s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 16
  • Cass County – 26
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 25
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 1
  • McLean County - 1
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County - 1
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Richland County – 2
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Steele County – 1
  • Towner County – 1
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County – 7
  • Ward County – 3
  • Williams County - 9

BY THE NUMBERS

257,223 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,533 total tests from yesterday)

133,854 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,339 unique individuals from yesterday)

128,835 – Total Negative (+2,227 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,019 – Total Positive (+113 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that an individual from Stark County was from out of state.

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

302 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individual from yesterday)

45 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

4,131 – Total Recovered (+102 individuals from yesterday)

92 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

