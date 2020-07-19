Advertisement

MDH: 737 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 737 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 46,204.
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 737 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 46,204.

They’re also reporting three COVID-related deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 1,541.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 40,001

Hospitalization

Total cases hospitalized: 4,627

  • Hospitalized as of Sunday: 258
  • Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 120

