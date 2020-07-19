MDH: 737 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 737 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 46,204.
Jul. 19, 2020
Minn.
They’re also reporting three COVID-related deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 1,541.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 40,001
Hospitalization
Total cases hospitalized: 4,627
- Hospitalized as of Sunday: 258
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 120
