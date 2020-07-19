Advertisement

Grand Forks Police investigating shooting involving 16-year-old

Authorities are investigating after finding a 16-year-old in vehicle with a gun shot wound to his shoulder early Sunday.
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It happened in Grand Forks in the early morning hours.

The East Grand Forks Police stopped a vehicle in East Grand Forks, Minnesota for a traffic violation when they found the 16-year-old in the car with the wound.

It’s believed the injury happened in the vehicle while it was being driven in Grand Forks. Authorities also say it’s believed to have been an accident.

The identity of the person who fired the gun is unknown at this time. They are believed to be acquainted with victim.

Authorities say they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8027.

