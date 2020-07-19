Advertisement

Cass County inmate taken to hospital after found unresponsive

Officials say it’s believed the inmate ingested a controlled substance.
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Cass County Jail was found unresponsive Sunday.

The inmate was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Officials say he is back at the jail and is doing ok.

Officials say it’s believed the inmate ingested a controlled substance.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is investigating how the inmate got the substance.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks Police investigating shooting involving 16-year-old

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating after finding a 16-year-old in vehicle with a gun shot wound to his shoulder early Sunday.

News

NDDoH: 113 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 113 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.

News

Storms rock the Northern Valley

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Some areas in the northern valley saw wind speeds of over 100 mph

News

News - Argyle storm July 18th

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Redhawks fall to Chicago 9-2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 18 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 18 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 18 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - July 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - July 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD