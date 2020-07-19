Cass County inmate taken to hospital after found unresponsive

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Cass County Jail was found unresponsive Sunday.

The inmate was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Officials say he is back at the jail and is doing ok.

Officials say it’s believed the inmate ingested a controlled substance.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is investigating how the inmate got the substance.

