Annual live horse races commence in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Place your bets and take your seats for the annual live horse races at the North Dakota Horse Park. It’s an event Karla Sondag of Fargo and her family have been attending for years.

“Because we love it,” said Sondag. “It’s nice to be outside. It’s a good place to bring a family.”

This year, some younger spectators made their way to the tracks, like Olivia Holland and Eva Leets, who watched closely by the finish line.

“Because we don’t know who’s gonna win it,” said “It’s going to be a surprise!”

In order to get the horses across the finish line this year, event organizers had to hop over some hurdles themselves.

“We had a tough couple of months because we were not sure if we were going to race or not,” said Mark Bjerke, general manager of the North Dakota Horse Park. “We were planning maybe we’d have to race without a crowd.”

Bjerke says that they have added hand washing stations, sanitizer, and masks are readily available, but added that it was crucial for the show to go on.

“The horses need to race,” said Bjere. “They are only a 2 years old for one year. Then they’ll be 3 and will go into a different class.”

From the horses to the riders, to the hundreds of spectators, just being at the races feels like winning.

“It’s fun, it’s fun to bet,” said Sodbag. “I don’t make a lot of money, but it’s fun.”

Even if you don't take the cash home.

If you missed the horse races this weekend, there are races scheduled for next weekend.

