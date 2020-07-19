Advertisement

Annual live horse races commence in Fargo

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Place your bets and take your seats for the annual live horse races at the North Dakota Horse Park. It’s an event Karla Sondag of Fargo and her family have been attending for years.

“Because we love it,” said Sondag. “It’s nice to be outside. It’s a good place to bring a family.”

This year, some younger spectators made their way to the tracks, like Olivia Holland and Eva Leets, who watched closely by the finish line.

“Because we don’t know who’s gonna win it,” said “It’s going to be a surprise!”

In order to get the horses across the finish line this year, event organizers had to hop over some hurdles themselves.

“We had a tough couple of months because we were not sure if we were going to race or not,” said Mark Bjerke, general manager of the North Dakota Horse Park. “We were planning maybe we’d have to race without a crowd.”

Bjerke says that they have added hand washing stations, sanitizer, and masks are readily available, but added that it was crucial for the show to go on.

“The horses need to race,” said Bjere. “They are only a 2 years old for one year. Then they’ll be 3 and will go into a different class.”

From the horses to the riders, to the hundreds of spectators, just being at the races feels like winning.

“It’s fun, it’s fun to bet,” said Sodbag. “I don’t make a lot of money, but it’s fun.”

Even if you don't take the cash home.

If you missed the horse races this weekend, there are races scheduled for next weekend.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

5-year-old struck by truck and killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
Young child killed after being hit by pickup.

News

Storms rock the Northern Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago
Some areas in the northern valley saw wind speeds of over 100 mph

News

Highway 75 closed in Moorhead due to compost site fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
Highway 75 near the Moorhead Waste Compost Site has been closed due to heavy smoke caused by the fire.

Health

MDH: 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 464 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 45,470.

Latest News

News

NDDoH: 116 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

Updated: 11 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 116 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

News

Photo Gallery - July 17 Severe Weather

Updated: 15 hours ago
Photo Gallery - July 17 Severe Weather

News

Crews battling fires in Fargo and Moorhead

Updated: 17 hours ago
Two landfill fires have been burning throughout the day.

News

News - MN woman almost paralyzed after dive into lake

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 17

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 3

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD