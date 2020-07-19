Advertisement

5-year-old struck by truck and killed

(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 5-year-old girl was killed in Towner, ND after being struck by a pickup Saturday.

Around 3 p.m., officials say 21-year-old Samuel Leighton was moving his pickup a short distance in his driveway.

Leighton then got out of his truck saw a child laying in the driveway. Officials say the driver did not realize he struck the pedestrian until after parking the pickup.

The child was transported to Trinity hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

Leighton did not sustain any injuries and is not currently facing any charges.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

