18-year-old man killed in crash near Richardton

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a crash near Richardton, ND.

Officials say an 18-year-old man from Richardton, ND was driving a Buick Lucerne southbound on 85th Ave SW around midnight on Sunday.

He lost control and went into the ditch, the vehicle rolling into the pasture and ejecting the driver.

Officials say the man died on scene due to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The 19-year-old passenger of Taylor, ND was not injured.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.