Two teens arrested for the murder of former UND provost

Tom DiLorenzo
Tom DiLorenzo(UND)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charleston Police have arrested two teens males for the murder of former UND provost, Tom DiLorenzo.

The suspects are 15 and 16 years old and both are charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. One is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The murder happened early Friday morning in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, were walking near the intersection of King and Clifford Streets when they were approached by the teens. One of the males was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the couple.

DiLorenzo was shot during the robbery attempt and later died at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston. His wife was not hurt.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family during this terrible time,” said Police Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department. “We also want to thank the community for the support they’ve given our investigators in this case.”

Tom DiLorenzo was 63-year-old. He retired as provost of UND on June 1 after having been at the university for seven years.

The news of his death comes just weeks after DiLozenzo and his wife moved to Charleston.

