Storms rock the Northern Valley

ARGYLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Clean up is far from over in Argyle, Minn. after storms rocked the Valley Friday night.

"We saw some clouds coming from the west. We were going to go storm chasing," Logan Swendseid of Stephen says. "I wanted to hop in a pickup. He said let's go in a golf cart."

Swendseid and his friend Cody Sundby, like a lot of people in Argyle, were watching the storm Friday night when things took a turn for the worst.

"We raced back here once it got bad. We could see the tree was down," Sundby says. "We went through my garage and saw the whole backyard was a mess. The tree was like a foot away from the door. It barely missed the house."

Swendseid and Sundby started cleaning at 6 a.m. Saturday. They aren't the only ones with work to do.

"At 4:30 this morning I went to Grand Forks and picked up the equipment. We've been cleaning since," neighbor Keith Hanson says. "It was nice and calm. Then all of a sudden the wind just picked up. Trees were falling and the branches were heading down the street."

The storm's wind moved more than tree branches. It even carried the school's bleachers to the middle of the football field.

"A lot of damage around town. Trees, the elevator and so forth," Lynn Waldorf says.

Waldorf has lived in the area his entire life.

"I've never seen anything like it," he says.

A sunflower elevator collapsed, as well. The roof caved in with two people inside. Neither were hurt. And just outside of town, two grain bins were ripped apart and thrown several feet.

“I’ve lived here since 1973 and this is the worst damage I’ve had on this side of town,” neighbor John Schmidt says. “It was scary. Luckily there wasn’t any hail. The hail would have been like bullets.”

Some areas in the northern valley saw wind speeds of over 100 mph. That’s stronger than the force of some hurricanes.

Cando saw the strongest wind gusts at 115 mph. The Devils Lake Basin saw 101 mph gusts. Grand Forks followed behind with reports of 68 mph gusts.

