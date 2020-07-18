Advertisement

Storms rock the Northern Valley

Some areas in the northern valley saw wind speeds of over 100 mph
Storms rock northern valley
Storms rock northern valley(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Clean up is far from over in Argyle, Minn. after storms rocked the Valley Friday night.

"We saw some clouds coming from the west. We were going to go storm chasing," Logan Swendseid of Stephen says. "I wanted to hop in a pickup. He said let's go in a golf cart."

Swendseid and his friend Cody Sundby, like a lot of people in Argyle, were watching the storm Friday night when things took a turn for the worst.

"We raced back here once it got bad. We could see the tree was down," Sundby says. "We went through my garage and saw the whole backyard was a mess. The tree was like a foot away from the door. It barely missed the house."

Swendseid and Sundby started cleaning at 6 a.m. Saturday. They aren't the only ones with work to do.

"At 4:30 this morning I went to Grand Forks and picked up the equipment. We've been cleaning since," neighbor Keith Hanson says. "It was nice and calm. Then all of a sudden the wind just picked up. Trees were falling and the branches were heading down the street."

The storm's wind moved more than tree branches. It even carried the school's bleachers to the middle of the football field.

"A lot of damage around town. Trees, the elevator and so forth," Lynn Waldorf says.

Waldorf has lived in the area his entire life.

"I've never seen anything like it," he says.

A sunflower elevator collapsed, as well. The roof caved in with two people inside. Neither were hurt. And just outside of town, two grain bins were ripped apart and thrown several feet.

“I’ve lived here since 1973 and this is the worst damage I’ve had on this side of town,” neighbor John Schmidt says. “It was scary. Luckily there wasn’t any hail. The hail would have been like bullets.”

Some areas in the northern valley saw wind speeds of over 100 mph. That’s stronger than the force of some hurricanes.

Cando saw the strongest wind gusts at 115 mph. The Devils Lake Basin saw 101 mph gusts. Grand Forks followed behind with reports of 68 mph gusts.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Highway 75 closed in Moorhead due to compost site fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Highway 75 near the Moorhead Waste Compost Site has been closed due to heavy smoke caused by the fire.

Health

MDH: 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 464 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 45,470.

News

NDDoH: 116 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 116 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

News

Photo Gallery - July 17 Severe Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo Gallery - July 17 Severe Weather

Latest News

News

Crews battling fires in Fargo and Moorhead

Updated: 10 hours ago
Two landfill fires have been burning throughout the day.

News

News - MN woman almost paralyzed after dive into lake

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 17

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 3

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 17

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD