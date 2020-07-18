Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Cash Wise Photo Contest
Skycam Network
Request Closings Login
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
Und Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
3 weather alerts in effect
Advertisement
Photo Gallery - July 17 Severe Weather
Photos over Oklee, MN from Friday night.
(Mary Lynn Bachand)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT
|
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Crews battling fires in Fargo and Moorhead
Updated: 2 hours ago
Two landfill fires have been burning throughout the day.
News
News - MN woman almost paralyzed after dive into lake
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Sports
Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 17
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
News
News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 3
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Latest News
News
News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 2
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Forecast
Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 17
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
News
News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 1
Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
News
One dead, another in critical condition after striking Freightliner Tractor in Stevens County
Updated: 10 hours ago
One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after striking a Freightliner Tractor on Hwy 28 in Stevens County, Minn.
News
Two teens arrested for the murder of former UND provost
Updated: 10 hours ago
The suspects are 15 and 16 years old and both are charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. One is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
News
Highway 75 closed in Moorhead due to compost site fire
Updated: 11 hours ago
Highway 75 near the Moorhead Waste Compost Site has been closed due to heavy smoke caused by the fire.