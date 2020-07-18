One dead, another in critical condition after striking Freightliner Tractor in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after striking a Freightliner Tractor on Hwy 28 in Stevens County, Minn.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near 580th Ave.

Deputies say 28-year-old Lewis Varnum was heading east on a closed portion of Hwy 28.

A Nissan Murano was also traveling east on Hwy 28 when it entered the construction zone, fishtailed and struck the Freightliner.

The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old man, died at the scene. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

Varnum and his passenger, 32-year-old Damian Vazquez, were not hurt.

Officials say the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.