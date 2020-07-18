NDDoH: 116 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 116 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

Benson County - 2

Burleigh County - 23

Cass County – 29

Cavalier County – 1

Dickey County - 2

Grand Forks County – 3

Griggs County – 1

Hettinger County – 4

McHenry County - 1

McKenzie County – 4

McLean County - 1

Morton County – 8

Nelson County – 1

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County – 1

Ramsey County – 1

Renville County – 1

Rolette County - 1

Sheridan County - 1

Sioux County – 1

Stark County – 10

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 2

Walsh County – 4

Ward County – 4

Williams County - 8

BY THE NUMBERS

251,695 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,793 total tests from yesterday)

131,515 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,040 unique individuals from yesterday)

126,608 – Total Negative (+1,925 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,907 – Total Positive (+116 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that an individual from Grand Forks County was from out of state.

2.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

295 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

4,029 – Total Recovered (+126 individuals from yesterday)

90 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

