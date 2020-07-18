NDDoH: 116 new positive coronavirus cases in the state
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 116 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY
- Benson County - 2
- Burleigh County - 23
- Cass County – 29
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County - 2
- Grand Forks County – 3
- Griggs County – 1
- Hettinger County – 4
- McHenry County - 1
- McKenzie County – 4
- McLean County - 1
- Morton County – 8
- Nelson County – 1
- Oliver County - 1
- Pembina County – 1
- Ramsey County – 1
- Renville County – 1
- Rolette County - 1
- Sheridan County - 1
- Sioux County – 1
- Stark County – 10
- Steele County - 1
- Stutsman County – 2
- Walsh County – 4
- Ward County – 4
- Williams County - 8
BY THE NUMBERS
251,695 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,793 total tests from yesterday)
131,515 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,040 unique individuals from yesterday)
126,608 – Total Negative (+1,925 unique individuals from yesterday)
4,907 – Total Positive (+116 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that an individual from Grand Forks County was from out of state.
2.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
295 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)
38 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
4,029 – Total Recovered (+126 individuals from yesterday)
90 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
