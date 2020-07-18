Advertisement

NDDoH: 116 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 116 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

  • Benson County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 23
  • Cass County – 29
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dickey County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 3
  • Griggs County – 1
  • Hettinger County – 4
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 4
  • McLean County - 1
  • Morton County – 8
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Renville County – 1
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Stark County – 10
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Walsh County – 4
  • Ward County – 4
  • Williams County - 8

BY THE NUMBERS

251,695 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,793 total tests from yesterday)

131,515 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,040 unique individuals from yesterday)

126,608 – Total Negative (+1,925 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,907 – Total Positive (+116 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that an individual from Grand Forks County was from out of state.

2.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

295 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

4,029 – Total Recovered (+126 individuals from yesterday)

90 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

