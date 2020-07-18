MDH: 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 464 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 45,470.
They’re also reporting five deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 1,538.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 39,310
Hospitalization
Total cases hospitalized: 4,602
- Hospitalized as of Saturday: 265
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 117
