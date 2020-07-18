MDH: 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 464 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 45,470.

They’re also reporting five deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 1,538.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 39,310

Hospitalization

Total cases hospitalized: 4,602

Hospitalized as of Saturday: 265

Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 117

