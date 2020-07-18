Advertisement

Highway 75 closed in Moorhead due to compost site fire

Moorhead compost site fire
Moorhead compost site fire(kvly)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Highway 75 near the Moorhead Waste Compost Site has been closed due to heavy smoke caused by the fire.

The fire has been burning since around 4 pm. Moorhead and Dilworth Fire Departments have been on scene battling the flames.

Traffic on Highway 75 is being detoured to local roads by police. The road will reopen once the fire is out.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, click here.

