Advertisement

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal court in Maryland on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

The program allows immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children but who lack legal status to legally work and protects them from deportation.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program in 2017. Immigration attorneys argued that meant the Trump administration had to start accepting new applications, but it doesn’t appear to have done so yet. Trump can still end the program.

Roughly 650,000 people are enrolled in DACA, but only those who were already in the program when it ended have been able to renew.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates an additional 66,000 young immigrants now meet the minimum age requirement of 15 years to apply for DACA and would be eligible under the restored program.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it is reviewing the ruling.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

National

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National Politics

Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died.

News

News - MN woman almost paralyzed after dive into lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 17

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 17 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 17

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD