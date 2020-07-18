Advertisement

Crews battling fires in Fargo and Moorhead

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two fires have been burning simultaneously throughout the day. One at a Fargo landfill and the other at a Moorhead compost site.

Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for a grass fire at around 3:30 pm to the Fargo City Landfill at 4501 7th Ave N. in Fargo. Over the scanner, Fargo Fire was heard asking for more engines and more water while battling the flames. They were assisted by West Fargo Fire Department and the Salvation Army.

Around the same time, Moorhead Fire Department responded to a fire at The city of Moorhead Waste Compost Site at 1800 Hwy 75 N in Moorhead. They were assisted by Dilworth Fire Department.

Crews at both fires continued to battle the flames for hours.

This is a developing story.

