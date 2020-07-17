What to expect at this weekend’s horse racing event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the annual horse races at the North Dakota Horse Park. You can bet the weekend-long event will look different this year, but officials are telling you not to sweat your safety.

The General Manager of the North Dakota Horse Park Mark Bjerke says the primary focus of the event is to focus on safety. Masks are encouraged for those at risk or those with health concerns. They will also be available to purchase.

You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, and hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the event.

2020 Horse Park Schedule:

Horse Racing July 17th Friday Men’s Night

Horse Racing July 18th Saturday First Responders/Military Day

Horse Racing July 25th Saturday Kids Day

Horse Racing July 26th Sunday Ladies Day

FREE parking for hundreds of Vehicles

Race Day & Season Ticketing and Seating:

Gate admission: $8 per person

Kids 10 and under are FREE

Race Day Family 4 Pack $20

· (4) Adult Daily Admission

Race Day 10 pack tickets 50:

● (10) Ticket admissions to any 2020 race day

● Perfect way to entertain clients & employees

● Sold in groups of 10+ add $5 for each additional ticket

Race Day VIP gazebo- full season (4 Days) $2500:

● Located near the finish line

● Private gazebo for 20 fans (tickets included)

● Appetizers & Catering Available

● Race day programs each day (4)

● Private drink wait staff

● Private table & chair seating

● Same gazebo for entire season (First come, first served based on booking date)

● Sponsor sign on your gazebo for entire season

● $100 NDHP gift shop voucher

Race Day VIP gazebo- single day $650:

● Located near the finish line

● Private gazebo for 20 fans (tickets included)

● Appetizers & Catering Available

● Race day programs (4)

● Private drink wait staff

● Private table & chair seating

● Choose your gazebo location (First come, first served based on booking date)

Race Day West Side Tent $150:

· (10) Race Day Admissions

· Catering Available

· Dedicated Table and seating for 10 under the tent located at the first turn west of the coverall building

· Limited availability to 10 tables per day

· Perfect option for a medium-sized group

For Reservations or to purchase tickets Email FargoRacingGM@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.