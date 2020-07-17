Advertisement

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT
(CNN) - A 10-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being dragged out of a boat by a shark in Australia. The incident happened near Stanley off Tasmania’s northwest coast.

The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

Ben Allen, an abalone diver, witnessed the attack.

“All of a sudden, the shark leapt clean out of the water, hit the side of the boat and snapped the rod clean off in the rod holder, and grabbed the boy, all in the one swipe and pulled him into the water,” he said.

The boy’s father came to the rescue.

“The dad, obviously, natural instinct, jumped clean into the water, and grabbed his son and managed to get him straight back into the boat,” he said. “They raced in, and alerted the authorities, and yeah, got him in as soon as they could, and brought him into the shop here, Hursey Seafoods, and they administered some first aid until the ambulance arrived.”

