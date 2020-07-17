One new death and 124 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as a new death linked to the illness.

The latest victim is a woman in her 80s from Morton County.

In total there have now been 90 deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There are now 783 active cases of the illness in the state, 36 patients are being hospitalized and 3,903 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.