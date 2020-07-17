Advertisement

One new death and 124 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as a new death linked to the illness.

The latest victim is a woman in her 80s from Morton County.

In total there have now been 90 deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There are now 783 active cases of the illness in the state, 36 patients are being hospitalized and 3,903 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Queen makes Capt. Tom a knight at 100, no kneeling required

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

Small business owners hit hard amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Small businesses face daunting struggle during coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

669 New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
Updated COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota

Latest News

National Politics

Crowded meeting with few masks ‘foolish,’ Utah governor says

Updated: 7 hours ago
People crowding into a public meeting in Utah to push for an exception to mask requirements in schools was “foolish” and suggested an “almost mob mentality” on the issue, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday.

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, leaving some states short on hospital beds

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, leaving some states short on hospital beds

Coronavirus

A doctor explains ‘maskne’ and how to treat it

Updated: 14 hours ago
If the masks fit, you might get a zit. A look into "maskne" and how you can prevent and treat it.

Coronavirus

As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Coronavirus: Mask debate heats up

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Several mayors are ready to take on the governor of Georgia to enforce their mask mandate