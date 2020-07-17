Advertisement

North Dakota prisons take precautions to combat coronavirus

Only three staff have not yet recovered.
North Dakota's top corrections officials made changes to include suspension of prison visitation, quarantining and testing before and after jail transports, and separating groups of inmates by wings and floors of housing.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota prisons have implemented new safety measures after seven inmates and seven staffers were diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

There have been no related deaths.

According to The Bismarck Tribune, the state’s top corrections officials made changes on Wednesday to include suspension of prison visitation, quarantining and testing before and after jail transports, and separating groups of inmates by wings and floors of housing.

Department Director Leann Bertsch said antibody testing will begin this week and the North Dakota’s Department of Health is also looking into wastewater testing to track the virus in prisons.

