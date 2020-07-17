NDHSAA: High school sports set to play this fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

For many in the Valley, fall can't come soon enough.

"My friend and I went to Scheels yesterday and picked up our cleats," Sheyenne High School senior Matthew Fischer says. "We were like, 'I really hope we have football this year.'"

It looks like three-sport athlete Fischer is going to get his wish. In less than a month, he'll be playing his senior football season under the lights at Sheyenne High School.

Despite the raging-on pandemic, the North Dakota High School Activities Association says high school sports are a go. The decision coming after guidance from Public Instruction.

"Today we actually just got done with a volleyball scrimmage," Kindred High School junior Tina Freier says. "We went on our phones and saw the news."

Freier is also a three-sport athlete. After her track season was canceled in the spring, this was the news she hoped for.

"It was a huge relief to see that we would be able to compete," she says.

For Northern Cass Head Volleyball Coach Angie Johnson, she's glad her girls will have something to look forward to after working hard all summer long.

"I think it's doable," she says. "It's going to take a lot of work from all of the coaches, refs, athletic directors and athletes alike to work together. We have to make sure everyone is staying safe through season."

It's going to be up to each school district to decide if they want to participate. We reached out to athletic directors in the area, but haven't heard back.

"You always want your kids to have what they worked so hard for," Davies High School parent Trisha Cyr says. "Sometimes life isn't what it seems. I feel as though he'll stay healthy and we'll do our best to mitigate spread."

Although no one would talk on camera, there were a few who say they aren’t on board yet. They’re questioning why sports were given the go-ahead without a set plan for the school itself.

The Department of Public Instruction will be sharing guidelines with districts next week.

