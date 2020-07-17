Motorcycle Driver dies after crash in Bemidji

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is dead after police say they collided with a GMC Pickup in Bemidji, MN.

Police responded to the scene in the 1700 Block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on Thursday night after receiving calls about a crash with injuries.

When they arrived, they immediately began lifesaving measures on the driver of the motorcycle, but they were later pronounced dead at Sanford Medical Center.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The name of the victim in the crash is currently being withheld.

