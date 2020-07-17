Advertisement

Motor oil spill impacts wetland area in Williams County

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway for a motor oil spill that impacted a wetland area in Williams County. According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 25 gallons of motor oil were released from a truck operated by ZMIX, due to a car accident.

It happened 10 miles northwest of Tioga. The NDDEQ will be on-site to monitor the investigation and remediation.

