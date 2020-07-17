Advertisement

Moorhead Tastee Freez reopening Sunday after vandals forced the business to close

A GoFundMe page raised nearly $26,000
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After vandals trashed a Moorhead ice cream shop, the business is now set to open on Sunday as people poured in more than $25,000 in donations.

In two days a GoFundMe page for Tastee Freez raised nearly $26,000 as of Friday.

The Moorhead Tastee Freez closed on Tuesday after the store was broken into and vandalized overnight.

According to Moorhead police, the burglary happened between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Tastee Freez sustained significant damage and the power inside the building was turned off damaging the store’s products.

Posted by Moorhead Police Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The Moorhead Police Department is asking anyone with information on its investigation to call 701-451-7660.

Tastee Freez is reopening Sunday at noon, according to an employee.

