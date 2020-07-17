MN man charged with arson, burglary, insurance fraud in 2018 Detroit Lakes fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Elk River man has been charged in connection to a 2018 fire at a Detroit Lakes Christian outreach center.

40-year-old Gary John Bogatz is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and insurance fraud.

Court documents say on Sept. 22, 2018, Detroit Lakes Fire and police were dispatched to a fire at The Refuge.

Documents say investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson after a forced entry through the building’s back door. Officials located a fingerprint on the door handle and the print was later matched to Bogatz.

When interviewed, documents say Bogatz admitted to starting the fire with another individual using gasoline.

Bogatz told investigators that he was asked by a board member of The Refuge and another person to start the fire. Bogatz was told by the two that the facility would shut down unless ‘something happened.’ Documents go on to say Bogatz was told there was ‘a lot of fire insurance’ on the building, and was instructed to make it look like a burglary and to burn the building down.

Documents say the fire caused over $350,000 in damage.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.