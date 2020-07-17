Advertisement

Minnesota officer struck by car trying to flee police

Three people in the car were taken into custody.
Madison, Waller, and Houston Counties will all have new sheriffs by the end of the year.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) — A Crystal police officer is recovering after being struck by a car trying to flee police. It happened Thursday afternoon after a State Patrol trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding.

The driver would not stop and led troopers on a chase. After being boxed in by State Patrol and Crystal police squad cars, the vehicle tried to flee again and ran over the officer as well as damaging several police cars.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer fired at the car after it struck the Crystal officer.

One suspect was treated for superficial injuries, but it’s unclear how that person was injured.

Three suspects, which include an 18-year-old man and two juvenile males, were taken into custody and are being held at Hennepin County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

