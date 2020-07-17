Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting, wounding Minnesota officer

He faces 35 years in prison under his plea agreement.
Tyler Janovsky (Otter Tail County Jail)
Tyler Janovsky (Otter Tail County Jail) (KVLY)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of shooting and seriously wounding a southern Minnesota police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer during a hearing in Waseca County District Court. Prosecutors say Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard on Jan. 6.

The Mankato Free Press reports that Matson is still recovering in a Nebraska rehabilitation facility. Sentencing is set for Sept. 18. Janovsky faces 35 years in prison under his plea agreement.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Latest News

Valley Today

Shark pulls 10-year-old from fishing boat in Australia; dad jumps in to save him

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks.

Valley Today

15 former employees allege sexual harassment while working for Washington NFL team

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The former employees alleged that they were the subject of unwanted sexual comments and told to wear revealing clothing during their employment.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 17

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

North Dakota prisons take precautions to combat coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota prisons have implemented new safety measures after seven inmates and seven staffers were diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Latest News

Valley Today

Minnesota officer struck by car trying to flee police

Updated: 3 hours ago
One suspect was treated for superficial injuries, but it’s unclear how that person was injured.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 16

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 16 - Part 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 16 - Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 16

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 16 - Part 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD