Local business asking for help in finding stolen trailer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of one small business in Fargo says he may go out of business after someone stole his enclosed trailer late last week.

Surveillance video caught a truck pulling the trailer along 13th Avenue in Fargo shortly after it was taken. The owner of Innovation Stone Design says the trailer was stolen from right around 1:00am Friday morning.

Inside the trailer are a lot of very expensive tools. The trailer did have a lock on it, but that lock was cut off.

The truck seen in the surveillance video is described as an early model Chevy 2500 of 1500 HD. The trailer is a 2020 Haulmark 20 foot.

If you see the trailer or know where it might be, you are asked to call Fargo Police.

