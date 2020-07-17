‘I had a lot of angels watching over me’: MN woman almost paralyzed after dive into lake

DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - It was a split-second change of mind when Sue Rasmussen dove into the water to cool off over the Fourth of July weekend.

“The last two steps I decided to dive in and it was shallower than I thought,” Rasmussen said.

And Rasmussen says she’s never done something like that before.

“It’s something you learn when you’re in swimming lessons! You don’t dive if you don’t know the conditions,” she said.

Once her feet left the dock, Rasmussen says the excruciating pain was almost instant.

“It’s like my elbows went into my shoulders, my shoulders went into my back and my back just crumbled,” Rasmussen said.

However, she didn’t hit her head and could still move her neck. So, while the pain was hard to bare, she says she tried to brush it off.

“The twisting, the bending, the lifting, which you normally do on a normal day as a normal person, I was doing it. Yeah, it was painful but I wanted to get better,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen says she went to the chiropractor twice that weekend in hopes of finding some relief, but by Sunday evening the pain was hard to ignore.

“I couldn’t sit, I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t lay. I couldn’t find any comfortable position,” she said.

After an x-ray and CT scan Rasmussen says she was just as shocked as the doctors to hear the extent of her injuries.

“Everybody’s like, ‘You shouldn’t even be walking. For what you’ve done you should be paralyzed,‘” she said.

With the help of a few screws and fusions, Rasmussen’s fractured spine and ribs are now on the mend.

“Growing up on the farm, Dad always said, ‘You have to be tough.' So, I guess I’m proving it,‘” she said.

Rasmussen says while it’s difficult to get up and down, she knows it could be much worse.

“I thank my lucky stars I have tons of angels up in heaven watching over me,” she said.

Rasmussen says although she just got out of the hospital late this week, she could be cleared to go back to work as early as next month.

“Knowing that I could be confined to a wheelchair not doing anything, and knowing that next week I can find out when I can go back to work; It is unbelievable,” Rasmussen said.

She says she now urges lake-goers to be more mindful when out at the lakes this summer.

“You might end up like me. Not paralyzed, but don’t take the chance,” Rasmussen said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.