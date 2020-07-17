Advertisement

Grand Forks man charged with a DUI after rollover accident

Grand Forks rollover
Grand Forks rollover(kvly)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover accident that happened in Grand Forks leaving a 60-year-old man with serious injuries.

At around 11:30 AM on Thursday, Timothy James Winzer of Grand Forks was traveling westbound on Front Street East entering the community of Larimore when he lost control making a slight left curve, causing his car to leave the roadway, hitting two trees on the property of a nearby house.

Winzer’s car then rolled onto its top, coming to a rest upside down on the property near a tree.

Winzer was taken to Altru Hopspital in Grand Forks with serious injuries. He was charged with a DUI.

