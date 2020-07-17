Advertisement

Grand Forks crews clear roadway following cement mixer crash

A man has been flown to the hospital with burns after a fiery crash near Wilson Tuesday.
A man has been flown to the hospital with burns after a fiery crash near Wilson Tuesday.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On 7/17/20 at approximately 9:20 am, officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were notified of a cement mixer that had overturned at the southbound on-ramp from Demers Ave. to I-29.

The cement mixer, owned by Kost Materials and driven by David Galdanez of Grand Forks, was driving eastbound and turning south onto the on-ramp. Galdanez was driving too fast to safely make the turn, and the cement truck tipped onto its side. Galdanez was transported to Altu Hospital via ambulance for unknown injuries. He was also cited for care required.

The on-ramp was closed for over an hour as crews worked to get the cement truck turned over and removed from the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and nobody else was injured. The Grand Forks Police Department was assisted by the Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Health Systems ambulance service.

