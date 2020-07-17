Advertisement

Ginsburg treated for cancer recurrence, plans to stay on Supreme Court

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that federal officers were detaining people who weren’t near federal property.

News

Fargo officer reportedly feared for his life as man tried taking his gun, with no police backup in sight

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A Fargo police officer is lucky to be alive after a man threatened his life earlier this week and tried taking his gun.

National Politics

Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

Updated: 25 minutes ago
By defeating Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman replicated the success of democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated another powerful New York City Democrat, Joe Crowley, in a neighboring congressional district two years ago.

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Daily Motivation - July 17

Updated: 32 minutes ago
NDT - Daily Motivation - July 17

North Dakota Today

NDT - Keeping Fargo Parks Safe - July 17

Updated: 34 minutes ago
NDT - Keeping Fargo Parks Safe - July 17

North Dakota Today

NDT - Summer Style Is Heating Up! - July 17

Updated: 35 minutes ago
NDT - Summer Style Is Heating Up! - July 17

North Dakota Today

NDT - Lyme Disease vs. COVID-19 - July 17

Updated: 36 minutes ago
NDT - Lyme Disease vs. COVID-19 - July 17

North Dakota Today

NDT - Horse Races In Fargo This Weekend - July 17

Updated: 38 minutes ago
NDT - Horse Races In Fargo This Weekend - July 17

North Dakota Today

NDT - North Dakota Today Talkers - July 17

Updated: 40 minutes ago
NDT - North Dakota Today Talkers - July 17