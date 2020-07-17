Former UND Provost killed in South Carolina

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several news outlets are reporting that Former UND Tom DiLorenzo has passed away after a gunman opened fire shortly after 6:00 in an attempted robbery in downtown Charleston, South Carolina Friday morning.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says “the news of Dr. Tom DiLorenzo’s death came as a great shock to our community. Jenny and I are praying for Dr. DiLorenzo’s wife, Ms. Austin, their family and friends, the Charleston, SC community, the entire North Dakota University System, as well as the many in Grand Forks that were fortunate to have known him. Because of Dr. DiLorenzo’s dedication and the bonds he created, the path has been paved for a bright and prosperous future on campus and with UND’s partners. Our community could not have been more blessed to have had such a strong advocate and leader.”

City Administrator Todd Feland says “I’ve had the honor and privilege to work closely with Tom on a handful of really important and strategic projects that are now hallmarks of the Grand Forks Town and Gown relationship. There are a number of partnerships and initiatives currently in place; like our internship program, research partnerships, the MainStreet GF Challenge, and Coulee to Columbia infrastructure projects that really would not have happened without Tom’s work ethic, greater-good attitude, and ability to work effectively with community stakeholders. He was a driving force in this community and this news hurts on a personal level.”

