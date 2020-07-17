Advertisement

Fargo police release chief’s full email after AG ruled redactions violated open records laws

Fargo Police Chief addresses chokeholds to city commission.
Fargo Police Chief addresses chokeholds to city commission.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the North Dakota Attorney General stated the city of Fargo illegally withheld information, the Fargo Police Department has released an email without redaction.

The email was sent by Fargo Police Chief David Todd on June 3 in reaction to someone leaking an internal email to a media outlet regarding former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson.

Osmundson resigned on June 4 for going undercover during the May 30 riot without permission.

Fargo’s city attorney released Todd’s email, yet with heavy redactions.

On Wednesday, the AG’s office ordered Chief Todd’s email to be released without those redactions.

In the email, Chief Todd talked about stopping an event scheduled for June 5 and how Fargo police would become “part of the war.”

Below is the full email and links to recent stories involving Osmundson’s resignation:

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2020/07/10/nd-attorney-general-bci-now-investigating-actions-of-former-fargo-deputy-police-chief/

https://www.valleynewslive.com/content/news/Former-Fargo-police-officer-wont-be-charged-for-actions-during-May-30-riots-571547561.html

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2020/07/02/fargo-pd-release-emails-and-text-messages-connected-to-former-officer/

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2020/07/10/nd-attorney-general-bci-now-investigating-actions-of-former-fargo-deputy-police-chief/

https://www.valleynewslive.com/content/news/Fargo-mayor-and-police-chief-say-they-have-to-rebuild-trust-in-community-571330621.html

https://www.valleynewslive.com/content/news/Professional-Standards-Office-Investigation-findings-regarding-former-Fargo-Police-Deputy-Chief-released-571313301.html

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks man charged with a DUI after rollover accident

Updated: 35 minutes ago
North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover accident that happened in Grand Forks leaving a 60-year-old man with serious injuries.

Bison Huddle

Sports - Bison football down to single non-conference game, North Carolina A&T canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Point Of View July 16 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point Of View July 16 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point Of View July 16 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Federal jury clears West Fargo police officer of wrongdoing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A federal jury has cleared a West Fargo police officer of wrongdoing after a man sued the city for excessive force.

News

Supporting children’s mental health as they return to school amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Starting a new school year is already a stressful time, let alone during a global pandemic.

News

News - Experts highlight issues with remote learning

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - July 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News July 16 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY