Fargo police release chief’s full email after AG ruled redactions violated open records laws

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the North Dakota Attorney General stated the city of Fargo illegally withheld information, the Fargo Police Department has released an email without redaction.

The email was sent by Fargo Police Chief David Todd on June 3 in reaction to someone leaking an internal email to a media outlet regarding former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson.

Osmundson resigned on June 4 for going undercover during the May 30 riot without permission.

Fargo’s city attorney released Todd’s email, yet with heavy redactions.

On Wednesday, the AG’s office ordered Chief Todd’s email to be released without those redactions.

In the email, Chief Todd talked about stopping an event scheduled for June 5 and how Fargo police would become “part of the war.”

Below is the full email and links to recent stories involving Osmundson’s resignation:

