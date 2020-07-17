Fargo officer reportedly feared for his life as man tried taking his gun, with no police backup in sight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo police officer is lucky to be alive after a man threatened his life earlier this week and tried taking his gun.

Jacob Roberts Sorlien, 27, of Grand Forks was arrested on Tuesday at around 4 a.m. and faces several felony charges.

Sorlien repeatedly tried grabbing officer Dillon Fahning’s gun and screamed, “let me show you something,” according to court documents.

Fahning reportedly feared for his life and thought Sorlien was going to kill him.

According to court documents, this incident began when officer Fahning tried getting Sorlien to stop his vehicle after he nearly hit another car near the FARGODOME.

Sorlien reportedly stopped his car at a North Dakota State University parking lot and began to flee.

Sorlien and Fahning were involved in a tussle and fell to the ground. Sorlien eventually got on top of the officer slamming his head, according to court documents. He caused severe pain to the officer.

The 27 year old then allegedly tried grabbing Fahning’s police-issued gun, but the officer pushed down on the retention flap preventing Sorlien from taking the gun out of the holster.

Fahning reportedly didn’t have backup and feared for his life, so he eventually deployed his Taser.

The experience left the officer exhausted mentally and physically with his head throbbing, according to court documents.

Back up eventually showed up, and Fahning was taken to Sanford Hospital where he was treated and released later that day.

Sorlien is facing charges of simple assault on a peace officer; preventing arrest; disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer; reckless driving; refusal to halt; unlawful use of plates; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said officers located an unused needle and a marijuana pipe inside Sorlien’s vehicle.

